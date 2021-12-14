Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 289,045 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,045 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 3.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.47% of Centene worth $171,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 150.0% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

