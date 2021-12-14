Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $3.73 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.11% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Shares of AEIS opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.23.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.