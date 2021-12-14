Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raises Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Honda Motor makes up about 1.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.12% of Honda Motor worth $65,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 212.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 64.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

