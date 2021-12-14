Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.28. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

