Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

