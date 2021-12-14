Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $222.54 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

