Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 158 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,741,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.23. The stock had a trading volume of 34,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,752. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.26.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

