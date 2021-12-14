Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 688 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

VT stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.55. 40,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,378. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.14.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

