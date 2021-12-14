Moseley Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $383.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,854. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.