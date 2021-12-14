Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $604,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,835,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,315,000 after acquiring an additional 714,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,577,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET traded down $8.30 on Tuesday, reaching $136.73. The company had a trading volume of 82,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.66 and its 200-day moving average is $136.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.98.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 742,355 shares of company stock worth $122,201,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

