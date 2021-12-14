Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,785 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 145.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 43.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Truist dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

NYSE SMG traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.27. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

