Moseley Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $1,516,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.94. 16,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,130. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

