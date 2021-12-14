Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:MCAAU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 15th. Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MCAAU opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.