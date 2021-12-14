Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.96. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$398.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

