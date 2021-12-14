Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $97.44

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.44, but opened at $88.35. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $89.25, with a volume of 972 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $734.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($22.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 184.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after buying an additional 379,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 460.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 138.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 84,007 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

