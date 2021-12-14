Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $178,345.70 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20.

NDAQ stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,350. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.28 and a 1 year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $95,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.45.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

