National Bank Financial Comments on Empire’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.34 billion.

Empire has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

