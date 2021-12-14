Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NGS stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,779,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

