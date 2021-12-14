Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Neogen comprises 1.0% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.14% of Neogen worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Neogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 90.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,417. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

