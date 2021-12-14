Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $132.87 on Friday. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $138.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGF. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

