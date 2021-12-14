Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) is Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for about 3.6% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 2.1% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Page Arthur B boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.67. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

NSRGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

