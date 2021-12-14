New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,093 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Steel Dynamics worth $15,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.