Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 881 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after buying an additional 71,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,251,000 after buying an additional 409,914 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 403,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $80.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

