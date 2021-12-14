Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68.

