NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Richard J. Patricio Sells 130,000 Shares

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Richard J. Patricio sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$757,796.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 914,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,333,135.08.

Shares of TSE:NXE traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,121. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.49. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -14.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXE shares. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.10 price target on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.92.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

