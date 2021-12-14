NFTb Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.02 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. NFTb has a total market cap of $30.37 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One NFTb coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.30 or 0.07939447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,162.16 or 1.00091973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00075959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

