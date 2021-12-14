Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the November 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NCPCF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile
Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.