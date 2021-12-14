Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the November 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NCPCF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

