NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 752,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NIKE were worth $109,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,299,430,000 after buying an additional 238,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.60. The company had a trading volume of 64,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,698. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $262.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

