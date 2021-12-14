Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Shares Down 4%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF)’s stock price was down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 53,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 24,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

About Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

