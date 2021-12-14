Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives $3.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 30,713.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 60,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

NAT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 59,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,346. The company has a market capitalization of $325.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

