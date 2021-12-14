Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.89

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.89 and traded as high as $43.23. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 16,704 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $262.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. Research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

