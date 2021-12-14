Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

NVS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average is $87.46. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Novartis by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 40.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

