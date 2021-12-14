NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.43.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,409. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.15 and a beta of 0.96. NovoCure has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $232.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average is $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

