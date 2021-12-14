Numeraire (NMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $188.32 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $188.32 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for $31.98 or 0.00066053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,761 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

