Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM) Increases Dividend to GBX 8 Per Share

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Numis’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON NUM opened at GBX 319 ($4.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £364.83 million and a P/E ratio of 6.52. Numis has a 12 month low of GBX 308.50 ($4.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.86 ($5.55). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 339.87.

About Numis

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment banking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

