Nyerium (NYEX) Market Cap Hits $16,209.27

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $16,209.27 and approximately $6.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,803.25 or 1.00446237 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 39,668,307 coins and its circulating supply is 34,783,679 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.