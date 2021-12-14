ODUWA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $4,198.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,597.64 or 0.99191640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00044712 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00033048 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.65 or 0.00795343 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

