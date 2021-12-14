Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,300,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 79,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.34. 4,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,081. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.