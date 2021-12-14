Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Makes New $29,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Moody’s by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Moody’s by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded down $5.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.72. 3,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,870. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.40. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

