Oikos Trading 37.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Oikos has a market cap of $765,829.87 and $9,012.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.13 or 0.07964926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00077405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,231.20 or 1.00314688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

