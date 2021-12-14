Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Sells $54,557.89 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $54,557.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $146,502.90.

OLMA stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 856,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,290. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $364.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

