Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $65.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 270,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 54,414 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,315.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

