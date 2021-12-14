ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,408 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ON Semiconductor worth $42,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,792,000 after acquiring an additional 313,279 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 92.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,879,000 after buying an additional 1,288,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,598,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,481,000 after buying an additional 63,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

Shares of ON stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $66.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

