Only1 Price Down 4.4% This Week (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, Only1 has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Only1 has a total market cap of $26.00 million and approximately $441,339.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Only1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00200260 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,466,869 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.