OpenOcean Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.15 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. OpenOcean has a market cap of $41.06 million and $2.15 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.00 or 0.08004650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00077740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,280.91 or 1.00522542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.