Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. Braze has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

