Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $2,111,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 905.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 89,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

