O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after acquiring an additional 42,219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $671.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $641.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $683.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

