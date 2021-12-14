Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Cap Achieves $8.99 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and $5.20 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00055077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.55 or 0.08012137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,582.86 or 1.00470505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

