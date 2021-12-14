Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Shares of Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $77.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Orphazyme A/S by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Orphazyme A/S by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

